Hugh M. Jamieson

Hugh M. Jamieson Obituary
Hugh M. Jamieson

Sea Girt - Hugh M. Jamieson, 95, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Hugh is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Larry, daughter and son-in-law Maureen and Jeff, son Hugh, and son and daughter-in-law David and Jennifer, his 7 grandchildren, his 5 great grandchildren, and brother and sister-in-law John and Lee.

A Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30 am, Thursday, October 31st. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 215 Crescent Pky., Sea Girt, NJ.

For a full obituary, visit www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
