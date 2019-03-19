|
Hylah Beth Grant
Point Pleasant - Hylah Beth Grant, 79, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born in Liberty, NY, she lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School, Class of 1957.
Beth was a graduate of Rider College and also graduated with honors from Rutgers University. She worked as a freelance secretary and was a member of Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel, Point Pleasant Beach.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Mona Grant; and by her brother, Robert Grant.
Surviving are two sisters, Marla Grant Brierly of Tulsa, OK and Jean Whittaker of Crested Butte, CO. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Christopher Brierly, Kyle Brierly, Corinne Brierly Bangs, David Whittaker, and Karen Lauritzen; and seven great nieces and nephews.
At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 a memorial service will be held at Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel, 708 McLean Avenue (corner of River Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel www.jscalvary.org For condolences, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019