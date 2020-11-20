Hyman Imber
Freehold - Hyman Imber, 85, "don't call me Mr. Imber, just call me Hy" of Freehold, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. Hy was a limousine business owner and operator who loved the nightlife excitement of working in New York City. Hy was noted for his ability to make friends wherever he went.
Hy was predeceased by his wife, Eileen in 2019 and is survived by his son, Norman Imber of Margate, NJ; his daughter and son-in-law, Mallary and James Iannella of Aventura, FL; and 2 grandchildren, Brooke and Tyler Imber.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 11:30am at Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery in Freehold. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold, NJ 07728.