Hyman Wishnick



Interlaken - Hyman Wishnick, 97 years young, was born on June 18th 1923 and died in June 18, 2020 completing a full life circle. Hyman's life started in the town of Skalat, Poland. Hyman was the oldest of 5 children. Hyman was a holocaust survivor. In 1941, Hyman learned that the German soldiers were making advances into their town, he decided, as the oldest sibling to leave. He was 18 at the time. Hyman tried to persuade his family to follow him, but they felt they did not have to run. So his brothers, sisters and parents died from the German occupation.



Hyman was on the run from 1941 through 1944 taking him through Germany, Russia and ending up in Siberia where he worked on a collective farm. In 1945, with the war ending, Hyman traveled to Germany and wound up at a displaced persons Camp. At the camp, Hyman met up with Cecelia London, who was there from the USA to help people find relatives in the US. Eventually, after 4 years, Hyman made it to the US sponsored by his Uncle Ben. It would have been sooner but the US had a quota system.



Now in the US in 1949, Hyman worked at his Uncle Ben's chicken farm. 1952 Hyman met Frieda Schapire and they married in March 1953. They had two sons, Paul and Danny. Hyman had his own chicken farm from 1954-1960. Hyman had different grocery retail businesses from 1963 through 1995 with each of them successful. Sadly in May 1978 his wife Frieda passed away from cancer. Paul married Wendy July 1978 and Danny married Sandy August 1985.



Hyman met Rosalie Mares in May of 1980 and ended up getting married in July 1983 where they then moved to Interlaken and he lived there until his passing. Rosalie still resides in Interlaken. Rosalie had three children from a previous marriage: Stuart Mares, Linda Guerin and Diana Brody(Robert). Hyman had 4 grandchildren, Josh, Shelley, Sarah, and Eric who preceded him in death February 2020. Hyman had one great grandchild, Sloane, daughter of Josh and Jessica.



A private graveside service will be held on Sunday June 21, 2020. Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapels are in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store