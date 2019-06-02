|
|
Ian Anthony Nazario
Oro Valley, AZ - Ian Anthony Nazario, age 52, died from congestive heart failure on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home in Oro Valley, AZ. Ian was born on January 5, 1967 to Jose and Marion (MacDonald) Nazario of Keansburg, NJ. He is survived by his father Jose, Aida Nazario (aunt), Jose Perez (uncle), Debra Vazquez (cousin) and a large extended family.
Ian had a great sense of humor and adventure. He loved photography and to snowboard, skeet-shoot, golf, and bike. He truly enjoyed telling a good story. Ian also had a certain attachment to the Tasmanian Devil and had a special bond with Harry Houdini, his 4-legged Yorkie best pal.
Ian lived most of his life in Keansburg attending the Ranney School (1985); he lived in Vermont while a student at Norwich University (1991). After graduation, Ian's managerial career included over 20 years with Budget car rental at Newark airport when he retired to provide parental care until his mother's passing.
Ian's recent relocation to Oro Valley was his 'dream come true'. He was comfortably settled with a beautiful mountain view, low humidity, great bike trails and a new group of friends and neighbors.
Ian treasured his close friends, near and far, and was quick to extend a hand, offer assistance, advice or a shoulder. In that spirit, in place of sending money or flowers please extend a needed kindness to someone dear to you.
The world is smaller with his passing. He was special, a gentle giant, a truly good man.
If you would like to share a kind word, picture or story please do so at the Vistoso Funeral Home website, www.VistosoFH.com. The family plans to hold a private service at a later date. 520-544-2285
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019