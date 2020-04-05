|
Idus "Brown" Small, III
Fair Haven - Idus "Brown" Small III, 79, of Fair Haven, NJ passed away peacefully in his sleep at Care One by King James, Atlantic Highlands, NJ on April 3, 2020 after suffering a stroke earlier this year.
Brown was born on July 22, 1940 in Americus, GA to parents Idus "Brown" Small, Jr, and Lena McMath Small. He had one sibling, Robert M. Small, and many childhood friends he remained close with until his death.
Brown was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Americus High School on 1958. He then attended Georgia Southwestern College and the University of Georgia where he graduated in 1962. After college, Brown served in the US Army Reserves. He then moved from small town, USA to New York City to start his career in textiles sales at Bibb Manufacturing.
He met his wife, Patricia H Small in New York City, and they later married on October 30, 1965 at Holy Cross Church in Rumson, NJ. They raised 2 boys, Idus Brown Small IV, and William Christopher Small in Fair Haven, NJ, where he and Patricia remained for over 50 years.
Brown was a 1950's car enthusiast, and his prized possession was a 1955 Ford that he took his boys to car shows in throughout their childhood. He also loved the 50's Rock n' Roll music and his Wurlitzer Jukebox that he would use to entertain into the wee hours of the night.
Brown is survived by his wife Patricia H Small (Fair Haven, NJ), sons, Idus Brown Small IV and wife Bronwen (Rumson, NJ), William Christopher Small (Sandy, UT), brother Robert M Small and partner Greg Taylor (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), and 2 grandchildren Kendall Small (Rumson, NJ) and Paige Small (Boulder, CO).
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020