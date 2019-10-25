|
|
Ignazio Ernest "Ernie" Avellino 96 of Point Pleasant Borough passed away on Friday Oct 18th 2019 at his home.
Born in New York, Ernie married his love Judy Petillo prior to joining the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart decoration for his involvement in WWII Operation Tiger a large scale rehearsal for the D-Day invasions.
Upon his return home from the war, Ernie built a bungalow and a house in Point Pleasant where he and Judy settled to raise their only child Lynda. He was a truck driver for Ideal Trucking and a proud member of the Teamsters Local 560.
Ernie was a devoted and caring father, husband, grandfather and friend to many. He loved to travel with his family and friends across the U.S. and abroad. Later in his life he could be found working out at the local gym or gaming in Atlantic City with his loyal friends.
Ernie is survived by his daughter Lynda Avellino-Abbott, grandchildren John P. Abbott II, Casey L Abbott and great children John Paul III and Riley Elizabeth all of Texas.
A chapel service will be offered at 10:30 am Oct 29th 2019 at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River NJ followed by entombment. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019