Immaculate "Ann" Valenzano
West Long Branch - Immaculate "Ann" Valenzano, known affectionately as "Mac", age 86 of West Long Branch, died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 10, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Asbury Park she moved to West Long Branch when she and her late husband Angelo married in 1956. She received her Bachelor degree in business in 2 years from Drake University in Des Moines, IA. Upon graduating she was an event planner at the prestigious Berkley Carteret in Asbury Park. Ann was approached there by Buddy Hackett and Jackie Gleason with an offer to become one of the "Gleason Girls" in which her father made her turn down. Ann and her husband Angelo were the owners of Valenzano's Office Equipment and Supply in West Long Branch retiring in 2004. She was a parishioner at St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch, the current President of the West Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including her favorite, Meals on Wheels.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Luigi and Teresa Menditto and her husband, Angelo in 1988. Surviving are her son, Mark Valenzano; her daughters, Linda Valenzano and Laura Valenzano; her brother Rudy Menditto and his wife Barbara and nine loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday, 9 am from the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at St. Jerome Church, West Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donation may be made to VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019