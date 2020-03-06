|
|
Ines B. "Mim" Nivison
Whiting - Ines "Mim" B. Nivison, 94 years old of Whiting, NJ passed away March 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Hamilton Place at The Pines, Manchester. Ines was born in Brockway, PA; she resided in the Silverton Section of Toms River before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. Ines was a nurse at the Point Pleasant Hospital for 20 years before retiring in 1978. Ines, who was known as "Mim" was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved all people and she especially loved taking care of babies. Mim also loved all animals large and small. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her husband William in 1966, son William in 2014, and brothers Leo Buratti and John Buratti. Surviving are her sons Clifton and his wife Barbara, James, Thomas and his wife Dawn, Edward and his wife Lauren, Robert and his wife Kim; daughters Geraldine Harrison and her husband Gary, Carol Opt'hof and daughter in law Mary Nivison; sister Helen Autry; her cherished 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visiting will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 - 1:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow to Riverside Cemetery, Toms River. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020