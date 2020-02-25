Resources
Ingeborg E. (Ina) Magri


1930 - 2020
Ingeborg E. (Ina) Magri Obituary
Ingeborg (Ina) E. Magri

Shrewsbury - Ingeborg (Ina) E. Magri of Shrewsbury, NJ passed away on Monday, December 30,2019. Ina was born in Germany on February 26, 1930, she lived many lives escaping Germany in 1936 to England, becoming a British citizen where she survived bombings and food rations. She moved back to Germany in 1949, it was there she would meet her love Frank Magri an "American Soldier", they married in 1955 eventually settling in New Jersey in 1969. She was a homemaker for many years, she enjoyed life at the Jersey Shore with her children. She started working in in retail where she worked for over 25 years at Victoria's Secret until her late 80's. She was brave and a bit eccentric, always kind and polite. She loved sharing her many "adventures of her life" with all those who listened, she was a walking history lesson. The family would like to thank the staff at Anchor Care & Rehabilitation Center for their support and care during Ina's final days. Special thanks to all her many Victoria's Secret co-workers who always remembered her, she loved you all. She was predeceased by her parents Bernhard and Elisabeth Wolff, brother Gunther Wolff and her loving husband Frank Magri in 2011. They were quite the duo together! She is survived by her children and their spouses, Frank and Josephine Magri, Crested Butte, CO, Tony and Jeri Magri, Zionsville, IN and Anna and Cliff Heller, Belford, NJ. Her loves grandsons Clayton and Grant Heller, Belford, NJ and her sweet puppy Nona. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews from all over the world. A celebration of Ina's life will take place in late summer.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
