Ira D. Warner
Ira D. Warner passed away peacefully at home with his wife Corynn at his side on April 7, 2020. Ira was born in Newark on August 10, 1926 to Florence and Max Warner. His father was a pharmacist and the owner of Warner Drugs in Bradley Beach where Ira worked behind the soda counter.
Ira graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy just before his 18th birthday. He served until the end of the Second World War achieving the rank of lieutenant commander, and later served in the Naval Reserves. A brilliant scholar, he graduated from Indiana University in 1950 with a B.S. in Business, where he majored in accounting and commercial law. He was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma national business honorary fraternity.
Ira married Corynn Katz in 1954 and together they raised two daughters, Lori and Amy, in Deal. In 1959 he founded his own accounting firm, located first in Asbury Park, then Sea Girt and Wall, now known as Warner, Duritza, Lowe & Glassheim, PA. Ira was a long-standing member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs. He loved his work as a CPA and he was devoted to his clients, many who became life-long friends. He never retired, continuing to work in his office, even at age 93.
Ira loved the beach and the ocean and his morning jogs on the boardwalk. He will be remembered as a kind and loyal friend, husband, father and a proud and loving grandfather who touched others with his unassuming presence, quiet leadership and caring nature.
Ira is survived by his brother, Gerald Warner, his beloved wife Corynn, his daughter Lori and her husband Gene Pinkos, his daughter Amy and her husband Steven Kosowsky and his adored granddaughters, Nina Kosowsky and Grace Kosowsky.
The Warner family would like to thank Dr. Joseph G. Boak, Jr., Dr. Marc E. Colmer, Dr. Sushil K. Mehandru, Kim Crothers, Paula Gaspar, Jessie Harrington and Sandra Gontrant for their devoted care.
A private family graveside service will take place at Temple Beth Miriam Memorial Park in Neptune, assisted by the Bloomfield Cooper Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of Ira's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ira's memory may be made to for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at [email protected] Please indicate "Ira Warner tribute" on the memo line.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020