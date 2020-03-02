Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Irene Aguanno

Irene Aguanno Obituary
Irene Aguanno

Tuckerton - Irene Aguanno 89 of Tuckerton, NJ peacefully passed away at Monday, March 2, 2020 at Seacreast Village Nursing Home, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ. Irene was a Crossing Guard for the City of Newark, NJ before retiring.

She is predeceased by her husband Anthony in 1974; sons Salvatore, Anthony Jr. and Michael; and daughters Theresa Sileno and Lisa Bujnowski.

She is survived by her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
