Irene Boles-Petry
Little Silver - On Monday, February 10, 2020, Irene Boles-Petry, of Little Silver, NJ, died at the age of 67 after a brief illness.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, Irene graduated from Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia, PA, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Studio Art, later earning a Master of Arts Degree in Teaching from Monmouth University School of Education, West Long Branch, NJ. In her early career, Irene was employed by Cecilian Academy of Philadelphia, PA, and later served as an editor for the management consulting firm, Booz Allen Hamilton, Tinton Falls, NJ.
A gifted artist, Irene shared her many talents with children throughout Monmouth County, volunteering as an art instructor with the Red Bank Salvation Army After School Creative Arts Program and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Asbury Park and Red Bank, NJ.
Irene is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mr. Charles Franklin Petry; her sister, Dr. Donna Boles Vining; her brother-in-law, Michael P. Vining; her nephew, Matthew Rochford Vining and her niece, Kiernan Briana Vining.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Irene Boles-Petry at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 14th at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ, immediately followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that relatives, friends, and former colleagues of Irene Boles-Petry donate in memoriam to The .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020