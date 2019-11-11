|
|
Irene C. Bassett
Brick - Irene C. Bassett, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 6, 2019, surrounded by the things and people she loved. Irene loved her family unconditionally, and that love shone through everything she did, whether making Christmas cookies, her special eggplant parmigiana, or sewing pillows for the family. Her legacy is the boundless love she had for her family, and their love for her. It's what they will treasure - and miss - the most.
Irene was born in New Brunswick to her late parents, Louis J. Kopf and Catherine E. Kopf. She lived in Plainfield and moved to Brick in 1972. She was an interior decorator for 33 years, opening her own store, "Shore Decorators," in Point Pleasant Beach until she moved to Toms River and ran the business from her home. She was a member of Cedar Creek Community Church, often volunteering at Potter's Pantry. In addition to her parents, Irene is predeceased by her stepfather Peter Wadnik and brother Jay H. Kopf. She is survived by her two children, Kip E. Bassett and Joseph D. Bassett Jr., and his wife Magdeline; four grandchildren, Kyler Lee Kowalsky, Justin Ryan Kowalsky, Joseph D. Bassett III and Ryan Lee Bassett; 2 great-grandchildren; brother Louis J. Kopf and sister Kathleen Eager. Per Irene's wishes there will be no services.
The family asks that you celebrate Irene's life by continuing to show love and care for one another.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019