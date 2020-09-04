1/
Irene Canaris
1949 - 2020
CANARIS, IRENE, 71, of Manahawkin, N.J., passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at 7 pm, at home, after a life well lived. She was born in Jersey City, (February 27, 1949). She was the beloved daughter of Minnie (Pors) and Peter Canaris, and survived by her sister Pat (Canaris) Romero residing in Hackensack, her niece and Goddaughter Christina Mihalitsianos. Irene was also Nouna to Michael, Anthony, Valentina and Lorenzo Mihalitsianos. She was truly loved by her step children, Jami, Elva, Brett and Alena as well as their children, Jordan, Ethan, Jackson, Holton, Lena, and Wyatt. Rene will be greatly missed by so many dear cousins, true friends and soulmates, too many to name.

As a member of Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church of Jersey City, she was very active with the Goya, Daughters of Penelope and Maids of Athena locally, statewide and nationally throughout the bulk of her life. Irene was known as a person of integrity, compassion for all she came in contact with and possessed an undeniable love of beaches and dogs. Her occupations were numerous throughout her lifetime but the one role we all knew her as was a Holistic Healer of Life itself with her burning passion to help others. A Memorial will be held approximately a year from now in the backyard, after the completion of the butterfly and hummingbird sanctuary in her memory. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
