Irene "Ruth" Cook



Brick - Irene "Ruth" Cook passed away on August 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 21, 1926 to parents William Hugh and Elizabeth Mary Nacion nee Humprey.



She is predeceased by her husband Lewis, daughter Irene Hoffman, her granddaughter Jennifer Hoffman, and her brother Robert Nacion.



Ruth is survived by her children, Mary E. Burdge and her husband Bill, Nancy Olsen and John, son in law Garry Hoffman; six grandchildren William Burdge (Pamela), Kenneth Burdge (Diana), Kevin Burdge (Meghan), Garry Hoffman (Melissa), Jeffery Hoffman (Casi) and, Ryan Hoffman; also surviving are six great-grandchildren, William, Logan, Kendra, Owen and Brian Burdge, and Ella Hoffman.



Ruth was owner/broker of Cook Realty in Brick for more then 30 years, she was a member of Brick Presbyterian Church, the Red Hatters, Seaview Village Woman's Club, and past member of Brick Twp. Planning Board. She enjoyed boating and traveling, and her and Lew took their grandchildren on many trips in their RV. She was also a member of T.C.W. RV club.



Services for Irene were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home.









