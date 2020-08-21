1/
Irene D. Bell
Irene D. Bell

Lakewood - Irene, 91, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Lakewood and raised in Howell, NJ. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Irene was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Bell, only 5 months ago. Surviving are her daughter, Brenda; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Amanda; a great grandson, Sebastian; and her two brothers, Richard and Robert Dittmer.

All arrangements are limited to immediate family and have been entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, Howell.

funeralhomenj.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
