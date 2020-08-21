Irene D. BellLakewood - Irene, 91, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Lakewood and raised in Howell, NJ. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.Irene was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Bell, only 5 months ago. Surviving are her daughter, Brenda; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Amanda; a great grandson, Sebastian; and her two brothers, Richard and Robert Dittmer.All arrangements are limited to immediate family and have been entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, Howell.