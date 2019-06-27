|
|
Irene E. Valiante
Land O Lakes, FL - Irene E. Valiante passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 22, 2019. Born to Henry and Lottie Thomas, she was raised in Jersey City, NJ. In 1966, she married her loving husband, Nicholas and moved to Lyndhurst and then Manalapan, NJ to raise their three children. Irene was a long time secretary for CME Engineering in Howell, NJ before retiring to Cape May Courthouse, NJ. She and Nicholas moved to Florida last year to be closer to her daughter. She is survived by her beloved husband, Nicholas, their three children - Gregory and wife, Nancy Valiante, Jeffrey and wife Deana Valiante, and Debra and husband, Gary Flynn. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Shannon, Meghan and Matthew. She is also survived by her mother's sister, Mary Zydel in addition to many other family and friends.
Irene had a love of gardening, having the natural ability to create beautiful gardens everywhere she lived. Her prized gardens were the ones she created in her former home in Cape May, which she would enjoy while sitting on her deck every summer with Nicky. She also loved the beaches of Cape May, particularly taking advantage of the gorgeous sunsets at Sunset Beach. In addition, Irene and Nick also appreciated the wonderful productions they would frequent every year at the Cape May Stage. Irene was still an avid NY Rangers fan even though she moved to South Jersey later in life. Irene had a spirited and feisty attitude that she still had until her last days. Her final request was not to have a funeral service, but to have her cremated remains spread in the waters of her beloved Cape May.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care, Attn: Carla Armstrong, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 (www.gulfside.org) or to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive Tampa, FL 33637 (www.chaptershealth.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019