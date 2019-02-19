Irene M. DeWar



Berkeley Twp. - Irene M. DeWar, 85, of Holiday Heights, Berkeley Twp. NJ passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.



She was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Piscataway before moving to Holiday Heights 32 years ago.



Irene graduated as Valedictorian in 1951 from St. Mary of the Assumption High School, Elizabeth, NJ, and was a Registered Nurse with Western Electric in Kearny, NJ for many years.



She will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, and will be missed dearly.



Irene is predeceased by her husband William B. DeWar.



Surviving is her loving sons; William G. of Allentown, PA, David B. of Harmony Twsp., NJ, Steven J. of Raritan, NJ, and Thomas C. of Jackson, NJ, a daughter Kathleen DeWar of Brielle, NJ, and her grandchildren Brian and Kyle DeWar.



Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9am until 11am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019