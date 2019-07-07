Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ
Irene M. Matasavage


1925 - 2019
Irene M. Matasavage Obituary
Irene M. Matasavage

Whiting - Irene M. Matasavage, age 93, died Monday July 1, 2019.

Mrs. Matasavage was born in Scranton, Pa formerly of Hatboro, PA.: Bayville, NJ and Florida, before moving to Whiting in 2011.

Predeceased by her husband Willard in 2001.

Surviving are her daughter Karen Suchar, her grand daughter Michele Suchar both of Forked River and her sister Eleanor Batura of Flemington, NJ. Please visit laytons.net for additional information or to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
