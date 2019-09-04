Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Monaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. (Johnson) Monaco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. (Johnson) Monaco Obituary
Irene M. Monaco (nee Johnson)

Wall - Irene M. Monaco (nee Johnson), 87, of Wall, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her residence.

Irene was born in Jersey City to the late Edward and Irene (nee Walsh) Johnson, and raised there. She also resided in Bayonne for many years, before moving to Wall 16 years ago. She served as a Hudson County Sheriff's Officer from 1969 until her retirement in 1995. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed knitting, theater and travel, but above all else, was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Irene was predeceased by her son, James Harper, and her daughter, Debra Harper, as well as by her former husband, Francis X. Harper, and her husbands, Michael Hroncich and Vito Monaco. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Harper Emmerling, of Palisades Park, and Patricia Dziubek and her husband Martin, of Wall. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Scott and Sean Emmerling, Lauren White, Michael Harper, Meghan Dziubek and Amanda Sobieski. Irene is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Kellers, Barbara Burke and Ethel Smith, as well as nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to the . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now