Irene M. Monaco (nee Johnson)
Wall - Irene M. Monaco (nee Johnson), 87, of Wall, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her residence.
Irene was born in Jersey City to the late Edward and Irene (nee Walsh) Johnson, and raised there. She also resided in Bayonne for many years, before moving to Wall 16 years ago. She served as a Hudson County Sheriff's Officer from 1969 until her retirement in 1995. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed knitting, theater and travel, but above all else, was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Irene was predeceased by her son, James Harper, and her daughter, Debra Harper, as well as by her former husband, Francis X. Harper, and her husbands, Michael Hroncich and Vito Monaco. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Harper Emmerling, of Palisades Park, and Patricia Dziubek and her husband Martin, of Wall. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Scott and Sean Emmerling, Lauren White, Michael Harper, Meghan Dziubek and Amanda Sobieski. Irene is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Kellers, Barbara Burke and Ethel Smith, as well as nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to the . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019