Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Irene M. Pearce

Irene M. Pearce Obituary
Irene M. Pearce

Point Pleasant - Irene Moeller Pearce, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

In her youth, Irene moved to Point Pleasant from East Orange and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. She worked as a teller at Ocean First Bank, Point Pleasant Beach, for many years.

Irene was a skilled quilter and volunteered at the Point Pleasant Hospital Thrift Shop and the VNA Thrift Shop, Manasquan. She also was a member of Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, where she was a Harvey's Closet Thrift Shop volunteer.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, of over seventy years, Meredith "Mert" Pearce; and parents, Fred and Irene Moeller.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Akerberg of Point Pleasant and Nancy Veltre and husband, Dennis of Brick. Also surviving are her sister, Roberta Applegate; grandchildren, Kristy Flynn and husband, Michael, Dana Akerberg and fiancée, Evan McMullen, Timothy Veltre, and Kevin Veltre; and her son-in-law, Bill Akerberg.

Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, was held privately.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church www.harveyumc.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
