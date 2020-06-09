Irene Mary (Heinzer) Coyne
Brielle - Irene Mary (Heinzer) Coyne, of Brielle, NJ, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Thomas P. Coyne. Irene was the beloved mother of Laura A. Coyne (Charles Freeman), Thomas P. Coyne, Jr. and William C. Coyne (Lorraine). She was the devoted and loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Tyler, Tom and James Freeman and Kate, Kyle and Tess Coyne. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut. Reens loved her exercise class, she was an excellent parallel parker, never missing even the tightest spot at the beach, and she rode her bicycle to and from work as a legal secretary long before bike commuting was fashionable. She was an avid gardener and made an awesome apple pie. She will be deeply missed. Interment will be private. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irene's memory to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Homeside Hospice (www.homesidehospice.com).




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
