Irene May Wallace
Lakewood Twp - Irene May Wallace, 82, of Lakewood Twp., NJ passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Twp. Irene was born in Conner, Maine, settling in Lakewood Twp. over 56 years ago.
Irene was the Deputy Registrar of Vital Statistics for Lakewood Township for over 26 years. She started her employment with Mrs. Dale Zeller at Dale's residence before the office was transferred into the municipal town hall. She continued to serve the community for another 15 years, before retiring.
She was a charter member of the Lakewood Fire District #1 Ladies Auxiliary, where she served in many capacities.
Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lakewood.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Ella Haney. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard C. Wallace of Lakewood Twp.; her sister, Regina Olsen; her brother, Morris Haney; her numerous nieces and nephews; and by her long-time friends with the Lakewood Fire Dept.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-6 PM with a Fireman's Service at 5 PM at The GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 10 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood Twp., NJ. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Irene to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Central and South Jersey Affiliate, Two Princess Rd., Suite D, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, www.komen.org, or to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, , and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019