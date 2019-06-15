|
Irene O. Wyckoff
Union Beach - Irene O. Wyckoff, 77, of Union Beach, NJ passed away Wednesday, June 12th, at home. She was the widow of Barry Wyckoff Sr. Irene was born on July 27,1941, a daughter of the late Lillian (Branson) and Anthony Tanski. She lived her entire life in Union Beach surrounded by friends and family.
Irene is predeceased by her parents, and her husband Barry Wyckoff Sr. and her sister Lillian Budd. She is survived by her devoted children Barry Jr., Patricia O'Dwyer and Dawn McKernan, cherished brother Anthony and his wife Sue Tanski and her loving grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Haley, Johnathon, Kevin, Matthew and Brianna.
Visitation will be held 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM on Monday, June 17th and again Tuesday 8:30 am at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, 07735 New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18th 9:30am at St.Joseph's RCC in Keyport, NJ. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
For further information visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019