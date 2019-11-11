Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Spring Lake Heights - Irene P. McLaughlin 86 of Spring Lake Heights, NJ died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home. Born and raised in the Bronx, she was very proud of her Irish Heritage and her New York upbringing. Upon graduation from Fordham University she married Robert K. McLaughlin and left the Bronx, starting her family as an Air Force wife. The couple returned home to raise their family, eventually settling in Ridgewood, NJ where Irene was a teacher who truly took her students into her heart. The couple retired in Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights 23 years ago where she was best known for "Travels with Irene", organizing trips all over the world but most famously to Atlantic City every month. When not travelling her favorite pastime was entertaining, from cocktail hours to a packed house for a holiday gathering she was always at her best at a party. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake.

Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband Bob in January of 2019 and two brothers Joseph and Vincent Brady. Surviving are her sister and favorite Irish step dance partner, Anne Martyn, her children, Robert K. McLaughlin Jr. (Ellen), Irene Nayden (Michael), Tammy Connell (Bill), John McLaughlin (Betsy), Mary Hughes (John) 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Eileen Brady and Marjorie Mooney and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting will be Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Committal will be held at a later date in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special K's Special Olympics, 3385 Marquess Moor, John's Creek, GA 30022 or the Center in Asbury Park, 806 3rd Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
