|
|
Irene Policastro
Manalapan - Manalapan resident Irene Policastro, 70, died August 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center with her family by her side.
Irene was born March 19, 1949 in Jersey City to Marie and Melvin Schilkie. She grew up in Union City and loved to spend summers with her grandmother in upstate New York. She met her husband James when she was 15 years old. He was the love of her life.
Irene worked at the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District for over 30 years and recently retired. The friends she made through the years were like family to her.
She loved the beach, shopping, lunch with her work family, getting her nails done, and feeding the squirrels and birds who came by every morning. But the one thing she loved more than anything was spending time with her family. She and her daughters recently spent months planning a family trip to Disney to celebrate her 70th birthday with her grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her husband, James, brothers William (Carola) and Robert (Marilyn), two daughters and their spouses Suzanne and David Kirby and Christine and Greg Palumbo, her beloved grandchildren Aidan, Anthony, Ava, Jack, and Noah, and many life long friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving Aunt Florence and her Yorkies, Rocky and Madison.
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.Freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019