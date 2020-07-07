Irene Prata



Irene Prata (nee Szabo) passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 6, 2020 at SOCH in Manahawkin NJ. Irene was born in Brooklyn, NY then moved to Eatontown NJ and then finally to Little Egg Harbor NJ. She was married for 65 years to her beloved husband Peter D. Prata.



Irene is predeceased by her parents, Bill Szabo and Tessie Szabo. She leaves behind her son and his wife, Michael and Marion Prata; grandchildren, William Prata and Christopher Prata which affectionally called her Mom-Mom. She loved them very much. She also leaves behind her sister and her husband Mr. and Mrs. Louis DeRosa of Eatontown NJ.



Irene worked in Eatontown as a secretary to Mayors Herb Werner and Joseph Frankel for many years and then at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown as Kiosk Manager for Dick Wiseman. She was Past President of Eatontown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She then moved down to Little Egg Harbor as a retired Mother and Grandmother.



Irene loved going to Atlantic City casinos. She was a regular at Bingo and a parishioner of St. Theresa's Church. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Brooklyn Dodgers, NY Mets, NY Giants and NY Rangers. Amongst those teams she really loved Jacob deGrom, Eli Manning and Ron Duguay.



The Family would like to thank all the Nurses and Doctors that helped Irene through this ordeal.



Viewing Hours will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 4 to 9pm and Friday July 10 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Due to COVID-19 we are operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11am at St. Theresa's Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. To join a livestream of Mass from home, we will be using Zoom with meeting ID: 922 263 7086 and password: 6092966060. Burial will be at Woodbine Cemetery Oceanport, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store