Toms River - Irene Raguso age 95 of Toms River passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 10th at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. She was the wife of the late Nick and is survived by her nephews John Raguso and Robert Raguso. Visiting will be Saturday from 8 to 9 am at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019