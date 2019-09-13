Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church
Berkeley Twp., NJ
Irene Raguso

Irene Raguso Obituary
Irene Raguso

Toms River - Irene Raguso age 95 of Toms River passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 10th at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. She was the wife of the late Nick and is survived by her nephews John Raguso and Robert Raguso. Visiting will be Saturday from 8 to 9 am at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
