Irene Russotto
Irene Russotto (Oberwanowicz) passed away at Bayonne Carepoint Medical Center on July 15, 2020. Irene was the beloved wife of the late James Russotto. She was the sister of the late William Oberwanowicz and cherished sister of Joan Chappell.

Irene is survived by three children, Jeanette Verrill and her husband Donald, James Russotto Jr. and his wife Linda, and Alan Russotto and hi wife Helen. Irene was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Megan Squitieri and her husband Vincent, Thomas Murphy and his wife Brianne, Nicholas Murphy, James Russotto III, Allison Russotto, and

Gabriel Russotto. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Dale Murphy, Dara Murphy, and Vincent Squitieri.

Irene was born and raised in Bayonne. After high school, Irene worked as a supervisor at S&S Fashion Knitwear. Later in life she was a bus assistant for special needs children, a job which she truly loved and suited for given her love for children. Irene lovingly took care of all of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. They were a great source of joy to her. Upon retirement, Irene lived at Bradley Beach where she enjoyed cool oceans breezes on the porch. Irene was a joy to all who knew her. She is known for her warm family dinners. We sadly miss mom but celebrate her incredible life.

Visitation on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dzikowski, Pierce & Levis Funeral Home, 24-32 East 19th Street, Bayonne. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 40 Sullivan Drive, Jersey City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dzikowski, Pierce & Levis Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Dzikowski, Pierce & Levis Funeral Home
24-32 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
(201) 436-4408
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Alan,

Please accept my condolences on the death of your mom. She was a nice lady. I hope you have lots of memories of her.
As she is in peace, may you also experience the same peace in the Lord, and the strength in each other.
Joe Barbone
Friend
July 17, 2020
Prayers for a wonderful woman.

God bless Mrs Russotto....
Richard DeMaio
Friend
July 17, 2020
May Mrs Russotto rest in peace.

God bless her and her entire family..
Richard DeMaio
Friend
