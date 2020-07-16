Irene Russotto (Oberwanowicz) passed away at Bayonne Carepoint Medical Center on July 15, 2020. Irene was the beloved wife of the late James Russotto. She was the sister of the late William Oberwanowicz and cherished sister of Joan Chappell.



Irene is survived by three children, Jeanette Verrill and her husband Donald, James Russotto Jr. and his wife Linda, and Alan Russotto and hi wife Helen. Irene was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Megan Squitieri and her husband Vincent, Thomas Murphy and his wife Brianne, Nicholas Murphy, James Russotto III, Allison Russotto, and



Gabriel Russotto. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Dale Murphy, Dara Murphy, and Vincent Squitieri.



Irene was born and raised in Bayonne. After high school, Irene worked as a supervisor at S&S Fashion Knitwear. Later in life she was a bus assistant for special needs children, a job which she truly loved and suited for given her love for children. Irene lovingly took care of all of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. They were a great source of joy to her. Upon retirement, Irene lived at Bradley Beach where she enjoyed cool oceans breezes on the porch. Irene was a joy to all who knew her. She is known for her warm family dinners. We sadly miss mom but celebrate her incredible life.



Visitation on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dzikowski, Pierce & Levis Funeral Home, 24-32 East 19th Street, Bayonne. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 40 Sullivan Drive, Jersey City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.









