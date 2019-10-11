|
|
Irene Stevenson Johnson
Freehold - Irene Johnson passed into her new life on September 29, 2019. She was residing at Applewood Retirement Estates in Freehold, NJ. Irene was born on July 3, 1930 and grew up in Holmdel. She attended Matawan High School. Along with raising 4 children, she worked for the Matawan/Aberdeen School District from1969-1994. Irene's gift was her soprano voice and she sang in her church choir, the Eatontown Choraliers and Colts Neck Singers for many years.
She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles Harry Johnson. Irene's children are David, Jack, Alison and Paul. She has six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. We celebrate her gifts of kindness, gentleness and patience.
An interment service was held with the family October 1, 2019.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 11, 2019