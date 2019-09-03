Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Toms River - Irene T. Killoran passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she was a resident of Lyndhurst, and Toms River where she lived in Holiday Heights. While at Holiday Heights she was active with the exercise class, the Walking Club, a member of the bowling league and was a volunteer bingo worker for a number of years. Irene attended Hunter College in New York. She was employed for many years as an Office Manager and Legal Assistant to the Vice-President & General Counsel for a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. In 1967 she attained the rating of Certified Professional Secretary. This rating signified membership in a select group of top level secretaries and was the highest honor available in the secretarial profession. Irene is survived by her sister Joan E. Fitzpatrick, her husband Kenneth; niece Jacquelyn Lane, her husband Mark; nephew Kenneth R. Fitzpatrick, his wife Elizabeth; two great nieces: Megan and Mackenzie and a great nephew Ryan. She is predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Donald. The Receiving of family and friends for Irene will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481 with a Memorial Service to commence at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory may be made to National Veterans Foundation or .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019
