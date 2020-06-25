Irene Zorojew



Toms River - Irene Zorojew passed away in Toms River, NJ on June 24, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her cherished daughter Marianna, baby Zorojew and husband Dr. Achmed Zorojew. She is survived by her four children & their respective spouses Fatima & Tadek Osipowicz, Tom & Kathy Zorojew, Leila & Matt Purpuro, Tamila & Jeff Purpuro. In addition, she leaves behind 11 grandchildren Alexander, Conrad, Elizabeth, Lara, Nick, Natalie, Rachel, Michael, Omar, Faruq, Alek, and 6 great grandchildren. Baba, as she was called by her grandchildren will be greatly missed. Another important part of her family was Coco, her beloved dog and devoted companion. Born in Ukraine, she studied ballet at the Conservatory of the Arts. But her balletic career was soon interrupted by the war. She later lived in a displaced persons camp in Germany where she met her future husband and gave birth to their 2 daughters. After immigrating to the US, Toms River became their home. "Miss Irene", taught ballet at Chadwick's School of Dance and at The Dance Centre. She enjoyed reading, sudoku, crossword puzzles and ice skating. She earned an A.A. from O.C.C. and a B.A. from Georgian Court College. Viewing will be held Sunday June 28, 2020 4:00-7:00 pm at Anderson Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River and burial will be on Monday at 10:30 am at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River. The Funeral Home will be enforcing social distancing and capacity limits will be in effect as per the governor's orders.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store