Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Iris Chiesa
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Iris Chiesa Obituary
Iris Chiesa

Brick - Iris Chiesa 92 of Brick passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at Ocean medical Center, Brick.

She was born in Nyack, NY and lived in Sayreville and Butler, NJ and Ohio before moving to Brick 47 years ago.

Iris was a Bookkeeper for Zorn Packaging Company in Wall, NJ for many years before retiring in 2002.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, and embroidery. She donated baby hats to the Point Pleasant Library for premature babies. She was a big supporter of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. She was a tremendous mother. She blessed her son with tremendous opportunities exposing him to wonderful things throughout the world and he is very lucky to have known her and her in his life.

She was predeceased by her husband John Chiesa in 2002, her mother Aida Chiesa and her sister Aida Solana.

Surviving is her son John Chiesa and his girlfriend Helen; her brother Louis Chiesa of Rhode Island and her sister Lucy Fecteau of St. Augustine, Fla.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday February 28, 2020 from 9:30 am-11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
