Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Irma Jones
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Interment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
1925 - 2019
Irma Adele Jones Obituary
Irma Adele Jones

Point Pleasant - Irma Adele Jones, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Irvington, NJ and also lived in Bloomfield and Carteret before moving to Point Pleasant in 1961.

Irma was a secretary during her working life. After the end of World War II, Irma married her longtime sweetheart, Richard E. Jones. In 1951, they bought their first home in Carteret, where they lived for several years and had four children before moving to Point Pleasant.

Irma is remembered as a devoted wife and mother. She was also a devout Yankee fan, a great cook and famous for her apple pies.

Irma was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard E. Jones, in 2010, and their daughter, Anna Lynn Jones. She is survived by three children, Allan Jones, William Jones, and Lynelle Batzel, as well as ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. Interment will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
