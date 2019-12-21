|
|
Irma F. Richardson
Berkeley Twp - Irma F. Richardson, 89, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Irma worked in the accounts receivable department for the Board of Education, Paterson for many years before retiring. Born in Berlin, Germany in 1930, she came to the United States in 1953 to East Orange. She resided in Paterson before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1995. Irma was a member of Pinelands Reformed Church, Toms River. Irma was predeceased by her daughter Marianne Lahr in 2014. Irma is survived by her loving husband Herman, of 67 years, her son Cedric and his wife, Joanne of Pompton Plains, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, A memorial service will be held 11:30am Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Pinelands Reformed Church, 898 Route 37 West, Toms River. Interment will take place privately at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019