|
|
Irma L. Linale
Manchester - Irma "Lorraine" Linale, 88, of Manchester, NJ died suddenly Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her son, Mario and daughter-in-law, Lynne by her side. Born and raised in Detroit, MI to Louis and Bertha Thomas, Lorraine loved spending her summers at her grandparents' farm in Peck, MI where she would fondly recall the beautiful countryside dotted with cows and chickens, no electricity or running water, delicious dinners prepared on the wood burning stove, and spending her evenings by candlelight. She graduated from St. Ambrose High School in Grosse Pointe, MI in 1948. When Lorraine was in her twenties, she made the courageous move to California where she lived in numerous towns before settling in Lake Arrowhead for the next 29 years. She owned and operated Mountain Memories craft store in Lake Arrowhead where she made most of the hand-crafted merchandise. She was extremely creative and enjoyed painting, toll painting, stained glass, ceramics, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Lake Arrowhead. She managed the church gift shop for many years and was good friends with the clergy and parishioners. In 2003 Lorraine took a leap of faith and moved across the country to New Jersey to be closer to her son, Mario, and his growing family. She settled in Manchester at Leisure Village West where she immediately felt at home and made many wonderful friends. She especially enjoyed their monthly luncheons to celebrate each other's birthdays. Lorraine worked at the Hallmark store in Manchester and would often remark how much she loved her job and the people she worked with. She was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Lakehurst and enjoyed going to the Saturday afternoon mass. Lorraine loved cooking and baking and took great joy in preparing delicious holiday meals for her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. You could find her shooting hoops with her grandsons, playing cards and board games with the kids, reading, cooking, and having picnic lunches with her grandchildren on their playset. She would often say, "I live for my family." Lorraine loved staying busy and was proud that she could still do push-ups. Everyone who knew Lorraine would agree she was one of the sweetest and kindest people they knew. If Lorraine was asked to sum up her life in two words, she would say "Blessed" and "Grateful." Lorraine is predeceased by her first husband, John Nance. Surviving are ex-husband, Ben Linale, sons, Tom Nance & wife Cookie, John Nance, Mario Linale and wife Lynne, daughter, Judy Stewart and husband Chuck, 10 grandchildren, Jimmy, April, Christina, Laura, Joseph, Matthew, Jordan, Justin, Jesse and Jared, and 8 great grandchildren, Victoria, Daniel, Brandon, Thomas, Nicholas, Zackery, Ruby and Jonathan. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Luncheon to follow. For direction or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019