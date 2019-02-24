|
|
Irma Ruy
Red Bank - Irma Ruy passed away on February 19, 2019 at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, at the age of 97, following a brief illness.
Irma was born in Hungary and came to the United States at age sixteen. Irma was devoted to her husband, Charles, as well as his family, who have predeceased her. She later married William Ruy, who is deceased. Irma lived in Rego Park, NY for many years before moving to Shadow Lake Village, Red Bank, where she lived for several years. She later moved to The Atrium. Irma was a high-energy person. She was greatly involved in volunteer work and had a passion for helping people at The Atrium up to the time of her recent illness. Irma was very fond of children and they loved her in return. She had many close friends and will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
The service will be private, and Irma will be buried with the Ruy family in Queens.
Please visit Irma's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019