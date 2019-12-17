Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Old St. Mary's Church
145 W. Broad Street and Wood Street
Burlington, NJ
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Mary's Churchyard
Irma Virginia Koeppen Obituary
Toms River - Irma Virginia Koeppen (Nee: Parker), 99, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019. Born and raised in (Springside) Burlington, NJ , she was the daughter of the late Jenny S. and Alburtis S. Parker. Irma retired from JP Morgan Chase Energy Departments as a Statistician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Koeppen, Sr. She is survived by Harold W. Koeppen, Jr. (Susan M.), Douglas A. Koeppen (Susan J.); six grandchildren: Donna Koeppen, Jill Tuazon, Charles Koeppen, Jonathan Koeppen, Darren Koeppen, Adam Koeppen and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family invites friends to her viewing and funeral on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Old St. Mary's Church at 145 W. Broad Street and Wood Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. The viewing will be from 10am-12 Noon. Graveside service and burial to follow immediately in St. Mary's Churchyard.

Arrangements are under the direction of Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com . #lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
