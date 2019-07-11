|
|
Irwin Churgin
Belmar - Irwin Churgin of Belmar, formerly of Wall Township, Jersey City and Bayonne died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, NJ after a short illness.
Irwin is survived by his sons, Steven (Cam) and Howard (Marianne) and his grandchildren, Matthew, Sara, David, Kelsey, and Corey. He is predeceased by his wife, Sonya (nee Fenster)
Friends and family may pay their respects to the family on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 9:00 - 9:30 am at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapel 44 Wilson Ave. Manalapan, N J Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Fairview, NJ at 10:30 am
The period of mourning will take place at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Howard Churgin, Englishtown, NJ Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2-8pm, Saturday, July 13 from 7-9 pm and Sunday, July 14 from 2-8 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019