Irwin Gerechoff
Deal - Irwin David Gerechoff died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Born December 26th, 1931 in Asbury Park, he worked in his father's business, Gerechoff Butter & Eggs with his siblings. His 67 years of marriage, 72 years together with his wife Nancy, was a love story for the ages, raising 2 children Russell & Abby. During the course of his life, he made a difference in many lives with involvement in many community and social action activities. His home was a focal point of family and holiday gatherings
He was a graduate of APHS & Rider College. Irwin was a combat medic during the Korean War in the United States Army 7th Division. He received the Korean Service Medal earning 2 Bronze stars and the United Nations Defense Service Medal.
He served on many boards and committees; past President of Congregation Sons of Israel, Jewish War Veterans Post 165 Commander & NJ State Jewish War Veterans Commander, Board of Trustees Temple Beth Torah, member of Congregation Torat El, a member of the NJ commission on Holocaust Education appointed by the Governor Christie and many committees on the Monmouth County Board of Realtors
He was one of the founders, with Nancy, of 2 Hebrew Day schools in Albany & Binghamton, NY
He left his legacy of establishing G & G Realtors, 53 years ago, with wife Nancy to his children & grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Abby Scheer, granddaughter Jordana & husband Nathan Cohen, great grandchildren Amos & Simone, granddaughter Rachel & husband Josh Wasserman, granddaughter Samantha & husband Michael Gruosso, grandson Russell Scheer & fiancée Celeste Pomputous, grandson Zachary Gerechoff & sister-in-law Jane Gerechoff as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Thomas Hudson, Russell Gerechoff and son in law Steven Scheer, parents Ida & Rubin & siblings Albert Gerechoff, Betty Fromer, Ann Elfenbein, and Herman Gerechoff.
His kindness and generosity to his family & friends will live on as tribute to the man he humbly was.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020