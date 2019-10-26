Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Irwin Brinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irwin L. Brinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irwin L. Brinson Obituary
Irwin L. Brinson

Irwin Luvine Brinson, 59 of Asbury Park, passed away on October 21, 2019 at JSUMC Neptune surrounded by his loving family. Educated in the Asbury Park school district, Irwin was a music lover and a diehard Los Angeles Rams fan. He was previously employed at J&D Transportation and National Auto Parts. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29th from 11 am until the funeral service at 1 pm at Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church, 10 Atkins Ave, Neptune. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now