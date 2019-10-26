|
Irwin L. Brinson
Irwin Luvine Brinson, 59 of Asbury Park, passed away on October 21, 2019 at JSUMC Neptune surrounded by his loving family. Educated in the Asbury Park school district, Irwin was a music lover and a diehard Los Angeles Rams fan. He was previously employed at J&D Transportation and National Auto Parts. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29th from 11 am until the funeral service at 1 pm at Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church, 10 Atkins Ave, Neptune. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019