Isabel Borrero
Lakewood - Isabel Borrero, age 87, of Manchester Township died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Hampton Ridge Healthcare Center, Toms River. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she came to New York City in 1951. She has been a longtime Ocean County resident.
Isabel was a graduate of Georgian Court College, Lakewood, and was a teacher at a community center. She prepared Spanish speaking immigrants for their citizenship tests. She enjoyed writing poetry, crossword puzzles, scratch-off tickets, singing, and especially loved listening to music.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carmen Matos-Sprouse (Luis), Ruben Borrero (Denise), Nelida Borrero (Carole Rogers), Luis Borrero (Daisy); Five grandchildren, Vincent, Eric, Julian Jr., Luis Jr., and Angelee; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Anthony Claret RC Church, Lakewood. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Serenity Hospice 56 Georgetown Rd Bordentown NJ. 08505
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019