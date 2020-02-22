|
|
Isabel M. Ganz
Hazlet - Isabel M. Ganz, 80, of Hazlet, passed away on Friday, February 21st, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jersey City, and lived most of her life in Hazlet. Isabel enjoyed having her coffee, going to the American Legion, but what she cherished the most was the time she had spent time with her heart and soul, Philip Sr. .She was a communicant of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Keansburg. Isabel was pre-deceased by her husband; Philip Sr. in 2002; a brother, Chester Topolewski and her sisters, Barbara Topolewski and Elizabeth Wilson. She is survived by her five sons and daughter in-laws; Philip Ganz Jr. and Flair Cahill of Union Beach, Gregory and Michele Ganz of Farmingdale, Walter and Chrissy of Freehold, Jeff and Cindy Ganz of Hazlet and Kenneth Ganz of Hazlet, a brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Nancy Topolewski of Hazlet; a sister and brother in-law, Deborah and Greg Sheehan of Toms River; 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday from 2 to 6 PM at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. A religious service will be held at 5:30 PM Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post 321 Union Beach
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020