Ivo Mallia
Ivo Mallia, 84, loving son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, of Wood Ridge passed away on April 12th, 2020 in the Family of Caring Facility in Ridgewood, NJ.
Ivo was born in 1935, the son of late Emanuele Mallia and Eugenia Sagona. Ivo began working at Barclays Bank in Tripoli, Libya as a bank clerk at the young age of 17. His long career with them would encompass many roles as Ivo learned the business by rotating roles at the bank while pursuing an accounting degree. After 10 years, Ivo immigrated with his wife and daughter to the United States. Ivo continued to pursue professional success with Barclays International and due to his outstanding achievements was named Assistant Vice President of Operations in 1975. He was extremely proud of his work and accomplishments, and even after retiring in 1987, Ivo continued to work with the bank as a consultant. He often told his grandchildren how he experienced and took part in the complete digitalization of banking; from playing an instrumental role in the development of banking wire transfers to assisting with the the integration of ATMs into the banking world despite the skepticism shared by his friends who did not believe him when he described what automated teller machines would do.
Ivo leaves behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Mary Mallia. He also leaves behind his children Patricia Manfredonia and her late husband Ralph, Carol Mallia, and Frank Mallia and his wife Janice Mallia; six beloved grandchildren; two cherished great grandchildren and his nephews Frank and Richard Annati. Ivo is predeceased by his two sisters Dea Mallia and Ida Annati. In addition to his many professional accomplishments, Ivo lived a long life full of love and compassion. He was devoted to his family and was always there to help any member of his family in need. He also helped strangers during the 9/11 tragedy after he watched the towers fall from his office building. One of those strangers he continued to keep in touch with until his passing.
The family of Ivo thanks the staff at Family of Caring in Ridgewood for the care, compassion, and comfort they provided Ivo in this difficult time.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of his Life will be planned for the future. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.