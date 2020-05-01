J. Daniel Buckley
Sea Girt - J. Daniel Buckley 78 of Sea Girt, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Dan was born and raised in the Bronx, the son of the late John D. and Kathleen Buckley. He was a proud graduate of Fordham University.
He worked as an electrician before joining the NYPD. He was a member of the elite E.S.U. Truck 1 for nine years followed by nine years on the bomb squad. Dan was very proud of his police work. He saved many lives and was cited for Valor and Bravery.
Dan always had many friends and was loved by all for his generosity and sense of humor. He was always the life of the party with great stories and jokes. Sadly, he was robbed of his personality by a stroke, but never lost his sharp sense of humor.
Dan was an avid Yankees fan. He was also very proud of his Irish Heritage and loved all things Irish. He was a former member of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes and Drums. Dan was a member of the Jersey Shore 10-13 Club, 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Manasquan Elks and Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.
He is survived by his loving wife Margaret, his brother and sister in law Paul and Francine Buckley, brothers and sisters in law Matthias and Elizabeth Gleason, Richard and Jenny Gleason and many loving nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.