Rumson - J. Gary Sammon, of Rumson, passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, who cared for him over the last year. Gary was a 4th generation resident of Rumson. He was 77 years old. He was born in Riverview Hospital (Red Bank, NJ) on July 7, 1943 to John J. Sammon and Alma N. Sammon. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 1962. Gary attended Monmouth College, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college in 1967.



He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Business Administration, with minors in Accounting and Economics. Gary began serving the town of Rumson in 1970 when he was hired as the Assistant Borough Administrator. He held that position for over 7 years, under the guidance of Borough Administrator, Art Kerr. In 1977, until his retirement in 2004, Gary served as Borough Administrator, Clerk, Secretary to the Borough Planning Board, Zoning Board and Registrar for Vital Statistics. With that responsibility, Gary worked an average of 60 hours a week, minimum. Gary was exceptional when dealing with people and developed his outstanding public relation skills with Rumson residents at an early age, while working at the Rumson Pharmacy. His ability to communicate, problem solve and deal with the public, made Gary an ideal fit for serving the townspeople of Rumson.



His willingness to help and go the extra mile made Gary very popular with residents and co-workers. During the more than three decades of service, Gary's impact on the town of Rumson was immeasurable. One proud accomplishment was the creation of Meadowridge Park, when the town desperately needed playing fields. Upon his retirement, Gary's response was "I've been so blessed to live and work in this town". Gary was a selfless, funny, kind hearted, generous person who cared deeply about his family and his friends. While Gary enjoyed playing golf, attending Giants football games, and carving out time for lunch with friends, his greatest joy was devoting time to his nephew Shane and nieces Jill and Lynn. He never missed their sporting events and could always be found standing in the bleachers filming the games. Gary will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.



Gary was predeceased by his father, John J. Sammon (1986) and his mother, Alma N. Sammon (1994). He is survived by his sister, Sharon S. Fallon and brother-in-law, George D. Fallon; his nephew, Shane D. Fallon and his wife, Lisa A. Fallon; his niece, Jill J. Fallon; and his niece, Lynn F. Campanella and her husband, Bob Campanella; grandnieces and grandnephews, Julianna Fallon, Matthew Fallon, Meghan Donovan, Ryan Donovan, Sean Campanella and Peyton Campanella. The family would like to thank Dr. Brendan Mulholland, the Visiting Nurses Association (Hospice) and Twin Lights Homecare for the care and assistance they provided for Gary.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, burial will be private (immediate family only). Thompson Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to pay respects to Gary, we will be driving by the front of Rumson Borough Hall on Thursday, August 6th between 10:45-11:00AM (Please Social Distance). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in J. Gary Sammon's name to any of the following: Rumson First Aid Squad, Rumson Police Department, Oceanic Fire Company or Rumson Fire Company.









