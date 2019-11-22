|
J. Hugh Devlin
Fair Haven - John Hugh Devlin, 77, a longtime resident of Fair Haven, passed away, on November 21, peacefully at home. Hugh was born in Paterson to the late Ruth and John Devlin, and raised in Glen Rock. After graduating from St. Francis Prep in Pennsylvania in 1960, he received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from LaSalle University in 1964 and his M.B.A. from Seton Hall University in 1967. He married Nancy (O'Shea) Devlin of Rumson in 1967 and moved to Fair Haven in 1968.
Hugh began his career in finance at the Empire Trust Company (Bank of New York) in 1965 and was Vice President of A.G. Becker & Co. from 1967 to 1972. He joined Morgan Stanley & Co. in 1972 as a Vice President and was named partner of the firm in 1975. In 1982 he assumed overall administrative responsibility for the Investment Banking Division. Hugh had senior banking responsibility for public utility companies and other clients until January 1989, when he became an Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley. In 1990, Hugh was a founding member of the investment banking boutique Barr Devlin Associates, which was acquired by Société Générale in 1998. He remained as a consultant to S.G. Barr Devlin until he retired in 2001.
Hugh was a past member of the Board of Directors of the United Illuminating Company in Connecticut, served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Riverview Medical Center, Trustee of the Rumson Country Day School and Trustee of the John's Island Foundation. An active participant, Hugh also served on the boards of Seabright Beach Club, Rumson Country Club and RedStick Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida.
After retiring from his business career, Hugh, along with his wife, Nancy, were involved in a number of philanthropic causes that were important to them. In 2001, Chestnut Hill College awarded Hugh and Nancy honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws for their many years of scholarship grants to socio-economically disadvantaged students. In 2007, the Hugh and Nancy Devlin Center for Science and Technology was announced at his alma mater LaSalle University. Hugh led the "Shoulder to Shoulder: Securing the Future" major gift initiative at LaSalle that helped raise $28 million for a new science and technology center and increased the endowment for the school. He was awarded the John J. Finley, '24, award that same year which recognized the alumnus who exhibited outstanding service to LaSalle University. Other educational initiatives were also a priority along with contributions to medical research, particularly in the area of cystic fibrosis and hydrocephalus, which impacted members of his family.
Above all else, Hugh valued his friends, his faith and his family. He loved boating, skiing, bridge and especially golf with his close friends from New Jersey and Vero Beach, Florida. Hugh was a long-time parishioner of the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven and Holy Cross Church in Vero Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, who he met while they both attended college in Philadelphia. For the next 52 years they could be found together golfing, traveling, at family dinners and on the sidelines of their children's and grandchildren's numerous sporting events. He is also survived by his three loving children John Devlin (Elizabeth), David Devlin (Karin) and Sarah Devine (Dennis), and his eleven grandchildren: Jack Devlin, Luke Devlin, Bryce Devlin, Chase Devlin, Campbell Devlin, Henry Devlin, Lucy Devlin, Molly Devine, D.J. Devine, Beau Devine and Penelope Devine. Also surviving is his dear sister, Cathy Devlin, of Upper Saddle River, along with his 19 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, on Monday, November 25 from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven, on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Hugh's honor to: the Hydrocephalus Foundation (https://www.hydroassoc.org/) or mail to: Hydrocephalus Foundation, 4340 East West Highway, #905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447. To donate by phone, please call 888-598-3789 or to The Take a Breather Foundation (https://www.takeabreatherfromcf.org, or mail to: Take A Breather Foundation 107 Forrest Ave., Suite 105, Narberth, PA 19072.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019