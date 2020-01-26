|
|
Jack Aaronson
Manalapan - Jack Aaronson, 73, of Manalapan passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC. A man of very humble beginnings, Jack was born in Brooklyn, graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School and had lived in Toms River before moving to Manalapan Township over 25 years ago. As the founder of All Jersey Janitorial Service, a commercial cleaning company based in Freehold, NJ Jack's dedication and passion for his businesses was widely recognized by those who worked with him. Jack was also well known in the area for his other businesses which included 33 East Car Wash located in Freehold, Marlboro, Ocean and Howell, C. Bentley's Car Wash in Old Bridge and Sinatra Classic Auto Sales in Freehold Township.
He was a Director and Vice Chairman of the First Commerce Bank based in Lakewood. Jack was also a trustee at the CentraState Medical Center Board of Trustees and the CentraState Healthcare Foundation, as well as the benefactor for the Jack Aaronson Conference Center at CentraState Medical Center. He served on the YMCA of Western Monmouth County capital campaign committee, resulting in the largest renovation in the history of the Freehold facility. Jack supported the , Norkus Charitable Foundation, Lehman High School Principal Fund, Camp Quality, National MS Society-Pepperhill Farm, Marine Corps League, Monmouth Medical Center-Joel Opatut Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program as well as many local churches, synagogues, high school and little league sport teams. In 2007 Jack was recognized with an Honorary Lifetime Membership Award by the Freehold Township PBA. This honor is only given to one civilian a year for their contributions to the community.
Among the many honors and awards Jack received for his unwavering generosity and altruism to the numerous non-profit organizations, leagues and clubs throughout his community, Special Strides Therapeutic Riding Center recognized Jack in 2010 for his steadfast dedication to their mission to help improve the lives of children with physical and developmental challenges.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard Aaronson and Annabelle Britt. Jack is survived by his loving companion, Maureen Meyers and her two daughters whom Jack deeply loved and adored, Shannon Meyers of Tinton Falls and Erin Meyers of Howell Township; son, Chad Aaronson of Freehold Township; daughter, Kimberly Ranke and her husband, Robert of Hamilton; stepson, Harris Max and his wife, Lynn of Gainesville, FL; stepdaughter, Jaimee Max of Toms River; brother, Zane Britt and his wife, Vivianne of Oak Park, CA; nephew, Tristan Britt of Oak Park, CA; seven grandchildren, Lyla Aaronson, Samantha Ranke, Courtney Connor, Brielle Baker, Jared Baker, Sage Max and Jasmine Max; and his dear friend, Alex Torres.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 12:00 Noon funeral service on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township. Interment will follow in Mount Sinai Cemetery & Mausoleum, Marlboro. Shiva will be observed at his home, 23 Whirlaway Road, Manalapan on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM and Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.
To honor his philanthropic spirit, the family requests memorial contributions in Jack's name be made to the , 2310 Highway 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736, Batya Girls 235 Hearth West, #4132, Lakewood, NJ 08701, CentraState Healthcare Foundation, 225 Willow Brook Road, #5, Freehold, NJ 07728, or Special Strides, 118 Federal Road, Monroe, NJ 08831. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020