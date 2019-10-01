|
|
Jack D. Tichacek
Spring Lake - Jack graduated from the U of Penn in 1978. His accolades include a sec-ond-place finish at the 1975 NCAA championships and a three-time All-American. Jack served as the men's foil first alternate for both the 1984 and 1988 Olympic fencing teams.
Jack spent the last 35 years as a Senior Vice President and Financial Ad-visor at RBC Wealth Management. He was a brilliant, kind, and fun-loving person. Along with his many home-improvement projects, Jack enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football, spending time at the beach, traveling, and sailing in the British Virgin Islands with family and friends. Jack loved spending time with family and was very proud of his sons and all their accomplishments.
Jack will be lovingly remembered by Carolyn, his wife of 25 years, and his sons, Kyle and Matt. He is survived by his sister, Carol Lee Bender (Phil), his nephews, Russ Sheehan (Jackie), Rich Sheehan (Marie), and Philip Bender (Cara), his niece, Suzanne Fuller (Devin), his father-in-law, John Leahy, Sr. (Maureen), his brothers-in-law, John and Kevin Leahy (Cory), and his sisters-in-law, Christine and Michele Leahy. Jack is also survived by many more loved ones: cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edna and Joseph Tichacek, his sister, Joyce Sheehan (Russ).
Memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to Mary's Place by the Sea, PO Box 86, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. www.marysplacebythesea.org.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019